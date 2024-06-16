2023/24 GPL Final Day Wrap Up: FC Samartex crowned champions as struggling Hearts of Oak escape relegation

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season has successfully concluded.

FC Samartex for the first time in their history have been crowned champions of the season with Great Olympics, FA Cup finalist, Bofoakwa Tano and Real Tamale United suffering relegation to Division One League.

In the final fixtures of the campaign, FC Samartex at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex stunned high-flying Accra Lions 2-0 while Asante Kotoko hammered relegated Bofoakwa Tano 3-1 at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Legon Cities at the El Wak Sports Stadium were held to a 1-1 drawn game against Bibiani Gold Stars while Dreams FC recorded a 2-1 win over Aduana FC.

Nsaotreman FC stunned Nations FC by a lone goal at the Nana Kronmansah Sports Complex with Hearts of Oak fighting back to beat Bechem United 3-2 at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park to maintain their Premier League status.

Elsewhere, Berekum Chelsea were held to a 2-2 drawn game against Heart of Lions at the Golden City Park while Medeama SC suffered 1-0 defeat against Karela United at Akoon Park.

The game between Great Olympics and Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Accra Sports Stadium could not be played after RTU failed to show up for the game.

Olympics were award three points and three goals but it was not enough to keep them in the Ghana Premier League.

