'NDC thrives on propaganda and illiteracy' — Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, a prominent member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has made a controversial claim that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is against the free Senior High School (SHS) policy because it "thrives on illiteracy".

Speaking on Wontumi TV, Nana Obiri Boahen alleged that the NDC's opposition to the free SHS policy is driven by an agenda to capitalise on ignorance and illiteracy among Ghanaians, which they believe is conducive to their political survival.

"The NDC has consistently demonstrated its aversion to policies that promote education and enlightenment," Nana Obiri Boahen said.

"They know that an educated population is less likely to be swayed by their propaganda and deceit, and that's why they're hell-bent on undermining the free SHS policy."

His comments have sparked a heated debate in the political sphere, with many Ghanaians expressing outrage and disbelief at the accusation.

The NDC has yet to respond to Nana Obiri Boahen's claims, but political analysts predict a fiery response from the opposition party in the coming days.

The free SHS policy, a flagship program of the NPP government, aims to provide quality education to all Ghanaian youth.

However, the policy has faced challenges and criticisms from various quarters, including the NDC.