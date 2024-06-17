ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Black Challenge presents AAFCON trophies to Sports Minister

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Sports News Black Challenge presents AAFCON trophies to Sports Minister
MON, 17 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghana's Amputee National Team, the Black Challenge visited the Youth and Sports Minister, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, on June 14th, 2024, to present the 2024 Amputee African Cup of Nations trophy they won in Egypt.

The team was led by the President of the National Paralympic Committee, Mr. Samson Deen.

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif received the trophies won by the Black Challenge, the National Amuputee Football Team in their AAFCON 2024 Mission in Egypt at his office.

He expressed his displeasure with the management of the Ghana Amputee Football team, for accepting donations from external entities before meeting with him.

He asked that they should account for all the donations they have received since they represent the state.

The Ghana Amputee National Football team, The Black Challenge, beat Morocco in the final to win the AFCON title for the second time in a row.

Top Stories

10 minutes ago

Indelibly cursed 'baby with sharp teeth' Ablakwa must stop the Akan-hating and bashings — Group warns Indelibly cursed 'baby with sharp teeth' Ablakwa must stop the Akan-hating and b...

39 minutes ago

Miracles Aboagye - Mahama Asking Ghanaians to make you president again is insulting, disrespectful — Mirac...

1 hour ago

Abandoned Patient in Bush: Suspending Winneba medical director not enough — Thomas Anaba tells GHS, Ministry of Health Abandoned Patient in Bush: Suspending Winneba medical director not enough — Thom...

1 hour ago

Miracles Aboagye - Mahama Dumsor caused countless divorce cases in 2016 under Mahama's administration — Mi...

1 hour ago

RFI/Jan van der Made Israel and Russia barred as world's largest arms show opens in Paris

2 hours ago

I'm not going independent; Im still an NPP member — Kennedy Agyapong I'm not going independent; I’m still an NPP member — Kennedy Agyapong

2 hours ago

National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu[left] and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Not all people use their power for everyone’s benefit like Bawumia — National Ch...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Africa became an accidental victim of Russia-Ukraine conflict — Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Be peaceful and united; don't allow yourselves to be used for violence — Muslim youth told Be peaceful and united; don't allow yourselves to be used for violence — Muslim ...

10 hours ago

Tema Port receives largest container vessels named Kota Tema Tema Port receives largest container vessels named Kota Tema 

Just in....
body-container-line