Black Challenge presents AAFCON trophies to Sports Minister

Ghana's Amputee National Team, the Black Challenge visited the Youth and Sports Minister, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, on June 14th, 2024, to present the 2024 Amputee African Cup of Nations trophy they won in Egypt.

The team was led by the President of the National Paralympic Committee, Mr. Samson Deen.

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif received the trophies won by the Black Challenge, the National Amuputee Football Team in their AAFCON 2024 Mission in Egypt at his office.

He expressed his displeasure with the management of the Ghana Amputee Football team, for accepting donations from external entities before meeting with him.

He asked that they should account for all the donations they have received since they represent the state.

The Ghana Amputee National Football team, The Black Challenge, beat Morocco in the final to win the AFCON title for the second time in a row.