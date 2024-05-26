Barcelona defend Champions League title with win over Lyon

Barcelona defended their Women’s Champions League title and completed a sensational quadruple with victory over record eight-time winners Lyon in a pulsating final in Bilbao.

Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati scored the opening goal when her strike was deflected past goalkeeper Christiane Endler at the near post in the second half.

And minutes after her late introduction, Alexia Putellas confirmed victory for Barcelona with a clinical finish in stoppage-time.

It is the first time Barcelona have beaten Lyon, making amends for their final defeat in 2022.

In manager Jonatan Giraldez’s final European match in charge, Barcelona controlled possession as expected but were largely frustrated by a stubborn Lyon defence.

However, Caroline Graham Hansen was a standout performer, creating opportunities for Barca and tormenting Lyon’s backline, and the pressure eventually paid off.

Graham Hansen dragged an effort wide of the far post in the first half and was denied by an excellent last-ditch challenge from Selma Bacha later on, after team-mate Patri Guijarro had tested Endler.

But Lyon, whose manager Sonia Bompastor is set to replace Emma Hayes at Chelsea, also had chances – they hit the crossbar when England defender Lucy Bronze almost deflected a corner into her own net before Wendie Renard and Kadidiatou Diani came close.

The competition’s all-time record goalscorer Ada Hegerberg was only fit enough for Lyon’s bench following a calf injury and was introduced with 10 minutes of normal time to play, but she could not help her side find a response.

England internationals Bronze and Keira Walsh were among those to pick up winner’s medals for Barcelona as they become just the third club to win the Women’s Champions League three times.

Putellas' emotional contribution

No team has won more European titles than Lyon’s eight and they have proven to be stiff competition for Barcelona.

The Spanish giants, who have dominated European football in recent seasons and were competing in their fifth final in six seasons, were heavily tested in their semi-final win over Chelsea and knew they needed to be at their best to overcome Lyon.

Both sides were cagey in the first half. Barcelona teased Lyon’s defence but lacked ruthlessness, while Bompastor’s side struggled for energy when they did regain possession.

But it felt like a matter of time before the game would open up and it did when Bonmati’s effort deflected in off Vanessa Gilles.

A frantic ending followed as Barcelona battled physically to maintain their lead and Lyon took risks in search of an equaliser.

However, it was Barcelona who were galvanised by the introduction of two-time Ballon d’Or winner Putellas, fresh from signing a contract extension with the club, and she capped off an emotional year following recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury to help her team conquer Europe again.

End of an era under Giraldez

Image caption: Barcelona manager Jonatan Giraldez and club captain Alexia Putellas celebrate

Barcelona manager Giraldez’s final European match in charge, before he takes over American side Washington Spirit, did not disappoint and he currently has a 93% win rate, though there are still two league games for Barca to play.

His Barcelona career has been a hugely successful one – acting as assistant manager to former boss Lluis Cortes before taking over as the main man and guiding his side to back-to-back European titles.

This latest victory was the perfect send-off and marked the end of a dominant era for Barcelona as a movement among some players, as well as the manager, could be on the cards this summer.

Speaking after the game, Giraldez said beating Lyon will go down as one of his most memoral victories as manager: "This is one of the best no doubt. It is a Champions League final against a team you haven’t beaten before.

"I’m very glad that we won and I’m very happy with it being my last final. They said that the team’s performance would be down because of the news [of his departure]. We proved the contrary."

In the opposition dugout, Lyon boss Bompastor is also set to be on the move and could be named Chelsea manager in the coming days.

"It’s not the right moment to talk about it," she said afterwards.

"I’m really disappointed and that’s the main thing for me."

During her time at Lyon, the French giants have upset Barcelona but they were beaten by the better side in Bilbao and did not have enough to claw their way back into the game when they fell behind.

This was Lyon's 11th appearance in the final and they have lost just three of them. Defeat is an unfamiliar feeling and they were dejected as they picked up their runners-up medals.

"We have a great disappointment," Bompastor added. "We have lost a final and it’s tough now. In these moments you have to recognise that Barcelona had a great match and deserved to be the winners, although it’s hard to accept it.

"I am disappointed for my players because we worked really hard and wanted to finish this season with a new title and a new Champions League."