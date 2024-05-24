ModernGhana logo
Erik ten Hag prepares for FA Cup final amid sacking reports

By BBC
FRI, 24 MAY 2024
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has faced increased speculation about his future this week

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is preparing for the FA Cup final not knowing whether reports that he will be sacked, no matter what the result, are true.

Rumours about Ten Hag’s future intensified on Friday morning before The Guardian reported the Dutchman would lose his job in the aftermath whatever the outcome of the Wembley meeting with Manchester City on Saturday (15:00 BST).

United have refused to comment on the story.
Club sources are adamant their focus is purely on the second consecutive cup final meeting with Pep Guardiola’s side and trying to end what has been a tortuous season on a high.

It is being stressed they remain committed to an end-of-season review, after which a decision on Ten Hag’s future will be made.

BBC Sport understands there has been no contact with Ten Hag or his representatives by United.

It all has uneasy echoes of eight years ago when Ten Hag's fellow Dutchman Louis van Gaal learned he was about to be sacked as the 2016 final victory ended against Crystal Palace.

Van Gaal was informed of the decision by United's hierarchy 24 hours later.

United go into the FA Cup final with City knowing defeat will mean no European football next season for only the second time since 1981-82, excluding the five-year period when all English clubs were banned.

They finished eighth in the Premier League, one place below the David Moyes season of 2013-14, and their lowest since 1989-90.

Replacements have been suggested in the form of Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna and others.

Ten Hag has said this week that he is planning for next season.

