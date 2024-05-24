Fenerbahce begin talks to sign Thomas Partey from Arsenal - Reports

Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce is reportedly eyeing a summer swoop for Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, as per Fotospor.

President Ali Koç has reportedly engaged in talks with the Ghanaian and his representatives.

The potential move is said to hinge on Fenerbahce’s upcoming presidential elections. Once internal matters are sorted, the pursuit of Partey could ramp up, the report suggests.

Despite his undeniable talent, Partey's struggles with injuries last season might make him dispensable for Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who seems keen on injecting youthful vigour into his squad.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has hinted at Partey's departure from Arsenal this summer.

Speaking on the JD Football Show on YouTube, Romano suggested that Arsenal is eyeing Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz and Spanish talent Martin Zubimendi as potential replacements.

"Thomas [Partey] will leave. Arsenal has several players [targets] lined up, so there is a good chance they will bring in a new midfielder," he said on the show.

Partey's allure has also attracted interest from other top clubs like Barcelona, Juventus, and several Saudi Arabian teams, suggesting a potential tug-of-war for his signature.

In the recently concluded Premier League season, Partey's campaign was marred by injuries, limiting him to just fourteen appearances for the Gunners, with only nine starts.

The Ghanaian midfielder joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in 2020 after the club activated his £45 million release clause.