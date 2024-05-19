ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We’ve put ourselves in the history books - Phil Foden

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Manchester City have won six Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola, including the past four in a row
SUN, 19 MAY 2024 LISTEN
GETTY IMAGES Image caption: Manchester City have won six Premier League titles under Pep Guardiola, including the past four in a row

Midfielder Phil Foden said "we’ve put ourselves in the history books" after Manchester City won a record fourth successive Premier League title.

Foden scored twice as Pep Guardiola's side beat West Ham 3-1 on the final day to extend their unbeaten home run to 44 games in all competitions.

It means they end the campaign two points above Arsenal, with the Gunners beating Everton 2-1 on the final day.

City's latest triumph is another one for the history books as they become the first English top-flight side to win four successive league titles.

"It’s so hard to put into words what we’ve done today," Foden said after the game.

"We’ve put ourselves in the history books. No team has ever done it. You see what it means to the fans and what it means to us. Working all year for this moment, it’s such a special feeling to share it with the fans.

"Now we can say we are the first team to do it. I’m lost for words."

Foden got City up and running to the victory they needed to secure the title, beating goalkeeper Alphonse Areola after two minutes.

He added another before the break, and Rodri then scored City's third to wrap up Foden's sixth Premier League title with his boyhood club.

"I’ll never get bored of it," he said. "I want this feeling every time. When you win something there is no better feeling and I just want to keep winning as much as I can."

City were pushed all the way by Mikel Arteta's side as the Premier League title race went down to the final day for the 10th time.

Of Guardiola's six league triumphs with City, this was the third time they won it on the final day after pipping Liverpool to the title in 2018-19 and 2021-22.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

The Congolese Republican Guard and police block a road around the area of an attempted coup in Kinshasa. By ARSENE MPIANA AFP DR Congo thwarts Kinshasa 'coup attempt': army

5 hours ago

Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare

5 hours ago

Comrade Prince Kwadwo Addo Tabiri E/R: We will demonstrate against our parliamentary candidate for disappearing af...

5 hours ago

Kotokuom elders issue ultimatum to Kwaku Boah to stop defaming Atwima Agogohene else... Kotokuom elders issue ultimatum to Kwaku Boah to stop defaming Atwima Agogohene ...

6 hours ago

WR: Tragic premix explosion injures 16 in Ngyirasia W/R: Tragic premix explosion injures 16 in Ngyirasia

6 hours ago

Election 2024: NDC pledges to scrap betting tax, targets 80 youth support Election 2024: NDC pledges to scrap betting tax, targets 80% youth support

6 hours ago

Ahiagbah - Mahama Mahama was a one-term president because he was incompetent and brought untold ha...

7 hours ago

Blame IMF programme for Cedi's decline—Prof Bokpin Blame IMF programme for Cedi's decline —Prof Bokpin

7 hours ago

Court denies Kasoa soldier killer bail Court denies Kasoa soldier killer bail

7 hours ago

Ahmed Suale's killers will be brought to justice no matter how long it takes - Akufo-Addo Ahmed Suale's killers will be brought to justice no matter how long it takes - A...

Just in....
body-container-line