2023/24 GPL Matchday 30 Wrap Up: Hearts of Oak crashed by Aduana FC as FC Samartex cruise over Bofoakwa Tano

The Matchday 30 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with intriguing results.

On Friday, Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win over Accra Lions.

In the Saturday games, Legon Cities stunned Great Olympics 2-1 at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu while Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park suffered a 2-1 defeat against Berekum Chelsea.

In the Sunday games, Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium suffered a 1-0 defeat against Aduana FC while Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Sports Complex recorded a 4-0 win over Real Tamale United to secure the biggest win of the weekend.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United stunned Karela United by 3-1 while Medeama SC at Akoon Park secured a 1-0 win over Real Tamale United.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, Premier League leaders, FC Samartex cruised over Bofoakwa Tano with an impressive 3-0 win while Heart of Lions fought back to record a hard fought 2-1 win over Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dream at Dawu.

FC Samartex, Nations FC, Aduana FC and Medeama SC occupy the top four while Great Olympics, Bofoakwa Tano and Real Tamale United sit in the relegation zone.

