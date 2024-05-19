ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2023/24 GPL Matchday 30 Wrap Up: Hearts of Oak crashed by Aduana FC as FC Samartex cruise over Bofoakwa Tano

Football News FC Samartex
SUN, 19 MAY 2024 LISTEN
FC Samartex

The Matchday 30 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various stadia with intriguing results.

On Friday, Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex recorded a hard-fought 1-0 win over Accra Lions.

In the Saturday games, Legon Cities stunned Great Olympics 2-1 at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu while Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park suffered a 2-1 defeat against Berekum Chelsea.

In the Sunday games, Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium suffered a 1-0 defeat against Aduana FC while Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Sports Complex recorded a 4-0 win over Real Tamale United to secure the biggest win of the weekend.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Bechem United stunned Karela United by 3-1 while Medeama SC at Akoon Park secured a 1-0 win over Real Tamale United.

At the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, Premier League leaders, FC Samartex cruised over Bofoakwa Tano with an impressive 3-0 win while Heart of Lions fought back to record a hard fought 2-1 win over Dreams FC at the Theatre of Dream at Dawu.

FC Samartex, Nations FC, Aduana FC and Medeama SC occupy the top four while Great Olympics, Bofoakwa Tano and Real Tamale United sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

  • Nations FC 1-0 Accra Lions
  • Legon Cities 2-1 Great Olympics
  • Berekum Chelsea 2-1 Asante Kotoko
  • Hearts of Oak 0-1 Aduana FC
  • Nsoatreman FC 4-0 Bibiani Gold Stars
  • Bechem United 3-1 Karela United
  • Medeama SC 1-0 Real Tamale United
  • FC Samartex 3-0 Bofoakwa Tano
  • Dreams FC 1-2 Heart of Lions

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

5 hours ago

The Congolese Republican Guard and police block a road around the area of an attempted coup in Kinshasa. By ARSENE MPIANA AFP DR Congo thwarts Kinshasa 'coup attempt': army

7 hours ago

Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare

7 hours ago

Comrade Prince Kwadwo Addo Tabiri E/R: We will demonstrate against our parliamentary candidate for disappearing af...

7 hours ago

Kotokuom elders issue ultimatum to Kwaku Boah to stop defaming Atwima Agogohene else... Kotokuom elders issue ultimatum to Kwaku Boah to stop defaming Atwima Agogohene ...

8 hours ago

WR: Tragic premix explosion injures 16 in Ngyirasia W/R: Tragic premix explosion injures 16 in Ngyirasia

8 hours ago

Election 2024: NDC pledges to scrap betting tax, targets 80 youth support Election 2024: NDC pledges to scrap betting tax, targets 80% youth support

8 hours ago

Ahiagbah - Mahama Mahama was a one-term president because he was incompetent and brought untold ha...

9 hours ago

Blame IMF programme for Cedi's decline—Prof Bokpin Blame IMF programme for Cedi's decline —Prof Bokpin

9 hours ago

Court denies Kasoa soldier killer bail Court denies Kasoa soldier killer bail

9 hours ago

Ahmed Suale's killers will be brought to justice no matter how long it takes - Akufo-Addo Ahmed Suale's killers will be brought to justice no matter how long it takes - A...

Just in....
body-container-line