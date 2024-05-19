PL: Jean-Philippe Mateta hat-trick helps Palace thrash Aston Villa

Jean-Philippe Mateta struck a hat-trick while Eberechi Eze scored twice as Crystal Palace thrashed a sorry Aston Villa to finish tenth and equal their best finish in the Premier League.

The French striker scored twice before the break and secured his hat-trick through an Eze assist.

Mateta then set up Eze for his second goal, his first having come early in the second half.

Palace end the season with an unbeaten run of seven games, while Villa, having already secured fourth place, could only claim two points from a possible 12 in the final stretch.

It was a subdued end to an otherwise excellent campaign for Unai Emery’s side, who qualify for the Champions League 41 years after their last outing in the European Cup.

Showing four changes to the side that started the 3-3 draw with Liverpool on the previous Monday, Villa’s bench featured two goalkeepers including Emery’s 21-year-old son Lander.

The Eagles finished the season strongly under manager Oliver Glasner, who replaced Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park in mid-February.