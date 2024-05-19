ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

PL: Jean-Philippe Mateta hat-trick helps Palace thrash Aston Villa

By BBC
Football News REUTERSImage caption: Jean-Philippe Mateta scored nine goals in his last six matches to finish the season with 16 in the Premier League
SUN, 19 MAY 2024 LISTEN
REUTERS Image caption: Jean-Philippe Mateta scored nine goals in his last six matches to finish the season with 16 in the Premier League

Jean-Philippe Mateta struck a hat-trick while Eberechi Eze scored twice as Crystal Palace thrashed a sorry Aston Villa to finish tenth and equal their best finish in the Premier League.

The French striker scored twice before the break and secured his hat-trick through an Eze assist.

Mateta then set up Eze for his second goal, his first having come early in the second half.

Palace end the season with an unbeaten run of seven games, while Villa, having already secured fourth place, could only claim two points from a possible 12 in the final stretch.

It was a subdued end to an otherwise excellent campaign for Unai Emery’s side, who qualify for the Champions League 41 years after their last outing in the European Cup.

Showing four changes to the side that started the 3-3 draw with Liverpool on the previous Monday, Villa’s bench featured two goalkeepers including Emery’s 21-year-old son Lander.

The Eagles finished the season strongly under manager Oliver Glasner, who replaced Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park in mid-February.

Top Stories

4 hours ago

The Congolese Republican Guard and police block a road around the area of an attempted coup in Kinshasa. By ARSENE MPIANA AFP DR Congo thwarts Kinshasa 'coup attempt': army

6 hours ago

Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare Media has made good progress in Ghana — Frema Opare

6 hours ago

Comrade Prince Kwadwo Addo Tabiri E/R: We will demonstrate against our parliamentary candidate for disappearing af...

6 hours ago

Kotokuom elders issue ultimatum to Kwaku Boah to stop defaming Atwima Agogohene else... Kotokuom elders issue ultimatum to Kwaku Boah to stop defaming Atwima Agogohene ...

7 hours ago

WR: Tragic premix explosion injures 16 in Ngyirasia W/R: Tragic premix explosion injures 16 in Ngyirasia

7 hours ago

Election 2024: NDC pledges to scrap betting tax, targets 80 youth support Election 2024: NDC pledges to scrap betting tax, targets 80% youth support

7 hours ago

Ahiagbah - Mahama Mahama was a one-term president because he was incompetent and brought untold ha...

8 hours ago

Blame IMF programme for Cedi's decline—Prof Bokpin Blame IMF programme for Cedi's decline —Prof Bokpin

8 hours ago

Court denies Kasoa soldier killer bail Court denies Kasoa soldier killer bail

8 hours ago

Ahmed Suale's killers will be brought to justice no matter how long it takes - Akufo-Addo Ahmed Suale's killers will be brought to justice no matter how long it takes - A...

Just in....
body-container-line