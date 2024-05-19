ModernGhana logo
PL: Moises Caicedo hits incredible goal as Chelsea earn European spot

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Moises Caicedo opened his Chelsea account in incredible fashion against Bournemouth
SUN, 19 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Chelsea secured European football for next season as Moises Caicedo hit a stunning 50-yard goal in their 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

The Ecuadorian amazed all inside Stamford Bridge when he controlled Neto's clearance and struck from inside the centre circle in the 17th minute for his first Chelsea goal.

Raheem Sterling doubled Chelsea's lead at the start of the second half before Benoit Badiashile could only direct Enes Unal's effort into his own goal as Andoni Iraola's side cut the deficit.

Mauricio Pochettino's sixth-placed side are provisionally set to play Europa League football next term, but they will drop to the Europa Conference League if Manchester United beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday, 25 May.

Both sides started the game looking to attack as Cole Palmer went close for Chelsea while Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo fired straight at Dorde Petrovic inside 10 minutes.

Caicedo showed exactly what £115m brings to a side when he collected Neto's clearance after the goalkeeper charged out to halt the run of Sterling.

The midfielder took aim as he crossed the halfway line, knowing Neto was well off his line, and there was nothing the Cherries keeper could do to prevent the accomplished finish.

Sterling made it 2-0 just after half-time. A jinking run on the left saw him leave two Bournemouth defenders behind before he fired through the legs of Neto.

Bournemouth closed the gap before Dominic Solanke, who started the game on the bench for the visitors, should have scored his 20th league goal of the season in the closing minutes. The former Chelsea man instead sent a poorly executed strike over the bar.

Chelsea have ended the season on a positive note, while Iraola's Bournemouth, in trouble during the early weeks of the campaign, finish in 12th place.

