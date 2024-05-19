ModernGhana logo
PL: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool reign ends with win over Wolves

By BBC
SUN, 19 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Jurgen Klopp's final game as Liverpool manager ended with victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers amid emotional scenes at Anfield.

Liverpool's fans made it their business to dedicate the whole occasion to giving thanks and paying tribute to the manager who has brought such success to the club in a nine-year reign.

And Klopp's players delivered their part of the bargain with a comfortable three points in an atmosphere that was part carnival and part a sad farewell to the German, who was given a rapturous reception before kick-off and serenaded throughout.

Liverpool owner John W Henry flew in from Boston to pay his own tribute to Klopp, whose crowning achievements were winning the Champions League in 2019 - the club’s sixth win in the tournament - and their first league title in 30 years the following season.

The game itself was almost a sideshow.
Alex Mac Allister headed Liverpool ahead in the 34th minute from Harvey Elliott's cross, and Jarell Quansah added a second from almost on the goalline six minutes later as they finished the season third in the Premier League after winning the Carabao Cup.

The goals came after Wolves had Nelson Semedo sent off by referee Chris Kavanagh after a Video Assistant Referee review for a high challenge on Mac Allister.

The Kop led the deafening tributes to Klopp as he cut a low-key-figure during the game, rarely prowling the touchline, preferring to stay seated alongside his loyal long-term assistants Peter Krawietz and Pep Lijnders, who will both leave Anfield with him.

It will now be the task of Klopp's successor Arne Slot to build on the outstanding legacy he will take up.

