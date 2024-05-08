2023/24 GPL: Otumfuo's words reason behind our improved performance - Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala

Asante Kotoko forward, Steven Mukwala, credits the recent success of the team to the impactful words of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the club's esteemed life patron.

In April, amidst a challenging phase in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, the King convened a meeting with the coaching staff and players to offer guidance and encouragement.

Since that meeting, Asante Kotoko has experienced a notable upturn in form, securing three victories and a draw in their last four matches.

Mukwala attributes this resurgence to the profound wisdom and motivation shared by the revered monarch.

"The motivation and words of wisdom from the King have motivated us a lot," he told the club website.

"It was a way of reminding everyone how big Asante Kotoko is. That’s the motivation we have right now," he added.

With a recent 2-0 triumph over Legon Cities, Asante Kotoko now occupies the 10th position on the league standings with 40 points.

What next?

Asante Kotoko gears up for their upcoming Matchday 30 fixture against Berekum Chelsea, to be hosted at the Golden City Park this weekend.