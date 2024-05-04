ModernGhana logo
Marco Reus to leave Dortmund at the end of the season

By BBC
Football News GETTY IMAGESImage caption: Marco Reus joined Borussia Dortmund in 2012
Borussia Dortmund forward Marco Reus will leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires.

The German has scored 168 goals in 424 appearances for the club since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012.

The 34-year-old, who spent nine years at the club during his youth before leaving for Monchengladbach, will become a free agent when his contract expires in July.

"I have spent more than half of my life at this club and enjoyed every day," said Reus.

"I will find it difficult to say goodbye at the end of the season."

Reus has won the DFB-Pokal trophy twice during his time at the club, captaining the side in their most recent victory in 2021.

Dortmund have a 1-0 aggregate lead going into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Paris St-Germain later next week.

Reus was part of the Dortmund side that lost to rivals Bayern Munich in the Champions League final in London in 2013.

