Siakam helps Pacers set up decider against Knicks

Pascal Siakam scored 25 points as the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 116-103 to force a decider in their NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Myles Turner contributed 17 points and eight rebounds for the Pacers, who are the sixth seeds, while Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard and TJ McConnell finished with 15 points apiece at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Every game in the series, which is level at 3-3, has been won by the home team, with game seven to take place on Sunday in New York.

"Now it's a one-game series," said Haliburton.

"It's for all the marbles. Where else better to have a game seven than Madison Square Garden? We've got to be ready to go."

Jalen Brunson scored 26 of his 31 points in the second half for the second-seeded Knicks, while Miles McBride scored 20, Donte DiVincenzo added 17 and Precious Achiuwa scored 12 points and made eight rebounds.

The Pacers led 61-51 at half-time and started to pull away thanks to a 10-2 run early in the second half.

"We played harder tonight, which was a must," said coach Rick Carlisle.

"We moved the ball better and we got more rebounds.

"In a series like this, you can't sit around patting yourself on the back. We're going to keep our celebrations very short, if at all, and get ready for Sunday."

The winners will face the Boston Celtics in the seven-game Eastern Conference finals starting on Wednesday, with a place in the NBA Finals from 6 June at stake.