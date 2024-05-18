We aim to stay in the Ghana Premier League than to win the FA Cup - Bofoakwa Tano CEO

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tano Bofoakwa, Alexander Ababio, has stated that the club is prioritizing retaining its place in the Ghana Premier League over pursuing the FA Cup title.

The Sunyani-based team is currently in 11th place in the league standings and will face FC Samartex in their Matchday 30 encounter at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Sunday.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Ababio stressed the importance of winning their remaining matches to ensure their survival in the Ghana Premier League.

"For me, if I have to choose, I would prioritize staying in the league for now. However, we prepare for each match individually. Our main goal is to secure our Premier League status and maintain it," he said.

"Regarding Nsoatreman, we aim to defeat them. Since our promotion to the premiership, we've played two matches that both ended in draws. Even though we managed to beat Dreams FC, we won't become complacent based on that victory. This upcoming local derby requires thorough preparation, and we are determined to win," he added.

In the FA Cup final, Bofoakwa Tano is set to face Nsoatreman FC at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.