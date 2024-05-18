ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We aim to stay in the Ghana Premier League than to win the FA Cup - Bofoakwa Tano CEO

Football News Chief Executive Officer CEO of Tano Bofoakwa, Alexander Ababio
SAT, 18 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tano Bofoakwa, Alexander Ababio

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tano Bofoakwa, Alexander Ababio, has stated that the club is prioritizing retaining its place in the Ghana Premier League over pursuing the FA Cup title.

The Sunyani-based team is currently in 11th place in the league standings and will face FC Samartex in their Matchday 30 encounter at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex on Sunday.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Ababio stressed the importance of winning their remaining matches to ensure their survival in the Ghana Premier League.

"For me, if I have to choose, I would prioritize staying in the league for now. However, we prepare for each match individually. Our main goal is to secure our Premier League status and maintain it," he said.

"Regarding Nsoatreman, we aim to defeat them. Since our promotion to the premiership, we've played two matches that both ended in draws. Even though we managed to beat Dreams FC, we won't become complacent based on that victory. This upcoming local derby requires thorough preparation, and we are determined to win," he added.

In the FA Cup final, Bofoakwa Tano is set to face Nsoatreman FC at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

11 hours ago

No constituency left without representation in Parliament — Afenyo Markin No constituency left without representation in Parliament — Afenyo Markin

11 hours ago

Parliament approves 150million for Accra flood-proofing project Parliament approves $150million for Accra flood-proofing project

11 hours ago

One-sided Parliament approves ministerial nominees as minority walks out One-sided Parliament approves ministerial nominees as minority walks out

11 hours ago

It's 'impossible' to rig elections in Ghana - EC to NDC It's 'impossible' to rig elections in Ghana - EC to NDC

13 hours ago

Bosomtwe: Violent rainstorm kills girl at Jarchie Bosomtwe: Violent rainstorm kills girl at Jarchie

13 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi-John Dramani Mahama takes bribe in every deal — Chairman Wontumi

13 hours ago

John Kumah Late John Kumah goes home tomorrow

13 hours ago

Henry Osei Akoto Akufo-Addo's corrupt nature contributing to Special Prosecutor's hunt from offic...

13 hours ago

Watch how a slay queen repented after having an encounter with Alpha Hour Watch how a ‘slay queen’ repented after having an encounter with Alpha Hour

13 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong left and Bishop Daniel Obinim Kennedy Agyapong and I are blood relatives — Bishop Obinim 

Just in....
body-container-line