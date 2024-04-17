ModernGhana logo
Asante Kotoko: Otumfuo to hold emergency meeting with IMC on Thursday - Reports

Football News Asante Kotoko IMC
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Asante Kotoko IMC

Asante Kotoko life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is slated to convene an urgent session on Thursday, April 18th, alongside the Interim Management Committee (IMC).

This crucial gathering will assemble key stakeholders, comprising players, coaching staff, and representatives from the fan base, to address pressing issues within the club.

The decision to orchestrate this meeting stems from growing concerns surrounding Kotoko's recent performance in the Ghana Premier League. The team has encountered significant challenges in securing favourable outcomes, clinching just one victory in their last seven league fixtures. This has resulted in their current 11th place standing on the league table, accumulating 33 points.

Tensions escalated when a faction of supporters disrupted a training session at the Adako Jachie Training grounds, vocally demanding the resignation of Coach Prosper Ogum and his technical team on Tuesday.

In response to the mounting unrest among supporters and the team's on-field struggles, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is proactively intervening to address the situation.

The emergency session aims to foster solidarity among stakeholders and formulate effective strategies to guide Kotoko back to their winning trajectory.

The devoted followers of the club are eagerly anticipating the outcomes of this meeting, optimistic that it will signify a pivotal moment in Kotoko's journey as they endeavour to reclaim their winning streak in the Ghana Premier League.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko is gearing up to face league leaders FC Samartex in their Matchday 27 fixture at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, hoping to bounce back to their winning ways.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

