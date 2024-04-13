Black Stars: Otto Addo is a latter-day saint - Mohammed Polo

1978 AFCON winner, Mohammed Polo has raised concerns over the recent appointment of Otto Addo as the new coach for the Black Stars, likening it to bringing in a "latter-day saint."

Polo, who believes former coach Kwesi Appiah was more deserving of the role, expressed his disappointment at the decision.

Addo's appointment comes with a 34-month contract, extendable by an additional 24 months. He takes over from Chris Hughton following Ghana's underwhelming performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In an interview with Citi Sports, Polo questioned the exclusion of former players from the 1970s and 1980s from coaching roles and voiced skepticism about Addo's suitability, remarking, "I think the man himself who has been brought in is a latter-day saint."

While acknowledging Addo's abilities, Polo stressed the importance of considering internal coaching options before turning to external appointments.

"I feel sad but it’s an opportunity. We saw what Kwesi Appiah did, but for some reason, they had to sideline him," Polo said.

"I’m saying today that he’s the best coach that we have had in recent times. He’s still a coach but he’s outside coaching when we need a coach.

Polo emphasized the need for a thorough exploration of coaching talent within the system, stating, "Now we are going to try somebody. We are giving Otto Addo a trial. I’m not saying he’s not good, but don’t we have people in the system to give them trials?"

Addo's coaching team comprises Joseph Lauman, John Painstil, and Fatawu Dauda.