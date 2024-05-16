Sabalenka cruises through to Italian Open semi-finals

World number two Aryna Sabalenka cruised through to the semi-finals of the Italian Open with victory over ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko.

The Belarusian needed just one hour and 13 minutes to dispatch Latvian Ostapenko 6-2 6-4.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka will face Danielle Collins in the last four in Rome after the American 13th seed beat Victoria Azarenka 6-4 6-3.

She could then face world number one Iga Swiatek in the final, a repeat of the Madrid Open final earlier this month which the Polish top seed won in dramatic fashion.

Swiatek takes on world number three Coco Gauff in the other semi-final, making it the first time the top three women's players in the world have reached the semi-finals of a WTA event of 250 level or higher since the 2013 French Open.

"With this amazing atmosphere and with this amazing support - that's why I'm super motivated here and that's why I always say that this is the dream tournament for me to win," said Sabalenka.

"I really enjoy playing here so I don't have to think about being focused. I'm just here enjoying it and doing everything I can to win every point I play no matter what the score. I guess that's the key."

Collins' win over Azarenka means the world number 15 has won 19 of her last 20 matches, with her only loss against Sabalenka in the Madrid Open fourth round.

The 30-year-old, who won her first WTA 1000 title in Miami in March, announced in January she will retire at the end of the season.

In the men's draw, third seed Alexander Zverev powered into the last four with a dominant straight sets win over American Taylor Fritz.

World number five Zverev suffered cuts to his right hand after an early fall but recovered to win 6-4 6-3 in an hour and 29 minutes.

The German, who won the Rome title in 2017, is the highest-ranked man left in the tournament and has yet to drop a set.

"I'm extremely happy. Taylor has been one of the best players on clay this year," said Zverev.

"To have a win like that is great for me, especially after the fall. I still have a little bit of pain so once the adrenaline settles I'm going to check out tomorrow what it is, but I'm definitely happy with the win."

Zverev will play Alejandro Tabilo in the last four after the Chilean beat China's Zhizhen Zhang 6-3 6-4.

The 26-year-old, who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the third round, is through to his first semi-final at a Masters 1000 event.

Elsewhere, Former world number one Simona Halep retired hurt in her first-round match against McCartney Kessler at the Trophee Clarins Challenger Event in Paris.

Halep, playing her first match on clay in two years, took the first set 7-5 but retired when 3-2 down in the second.