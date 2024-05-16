ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2023/24 GPL Matchday 30 Preview: Berekum Chelsea host Asante Kotoko as Hearts of Oak clash with Aduana FC

Football News 202324 GPL Matchday 30 Preview: Berekum Chelsea host Asante Kotoko as Hearts of Oak clash with Aduana FC
THU, 16 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The Matchday 30 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League will be staged at the various stadia this weekend.

The games have been scheduled to kick off from Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19.

On Friday, Nations FC will host Accra Lions at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Saturday games will see Berekum Chelsea tackling Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park while Legon Cities at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu will clash with Great Olympics.

The games have been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

On Sunday, Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium will host Aduana FC while Nsoatreman FC will welcome Bibiani Gold Stars to the Prof. Nana Amoah Kronmansah II Park.

Bechem United will host Karela United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park while defending champions, Medeama SC will clash with Real Tamale United at Akoon Park.

Premier League leaders, FC Samartex at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex will host Bofoakwa Tano while Dreams FC will welcome Heart of Lions to the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

All the games have been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures:

  • Nations FC v Accra Lions
  • Berekum Chelsea v Asante Kotoko
  • Legon Cities v Great Olympics
  • Hearts of Oak v Aduana FC
  • Nsoatreman FC v Bibiani Gold Stars
  • Bechem United v Karela United
  • Medeama SC v Real Tamale United
  • FC Samartex v Bofoakwa Tano
  • Dreams FC v Heart of Lions

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

11 hours ago

He proposed marriage to me online while in abroad —Celestine Donkor reveals how she married her husband He proposed marriage to me online while in abroad — Celestine Donkor reveals how...

11 hours ago

Strongman left and Rap Fada Having one hit-song after 20-years makes you worthless of my attention — Strongm...

11 hours ago

It was painful, annoying —Sister Derby opens up on Medikal and Fellas relationship ‘It was painful, annoying’ — Sister Derby opens up on Medikal and Fella’s relati...

11 hours ago

It's baseless, without foundation — Lawyer denies allegations of stealing client's company It's baseless, without foundation — Lawyer denies allegations of stealing client...

11 hours ago

Youre son of Gonjaland and youve my blessing to be President – Gonja King to Bawumia You’re son of Gonjaland and you’ve my blessing to be President – Gonja King to B...

11 hours ago

Galamsey: I will involve traditional leaders in granting mining licences – Mahama Galamsey: I will involve traditional leaders in granting mining licences – Maham...

11 hours ago

Well establish joint action team to reclaim destroyed galamsey lands – Mahama We’ll establish joint action team to reclaim destroyed ‘galamsey’ lands – Mahama

13 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah scandal: She stashed about 1m in her home to make profit when dollar go up —Basintale Cecilia Dapaah scandal: She stashed about $1m in her home to make profit when do...

13 hours ago

Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, Minority Leader and Ranking Member of Parliament's Finance Committee Bawumia’s claim of cedi performing better under NPP government than Mahama ridic...

14 hours ago

Henry Quartey has shown that I got him whatever hes enjoying now – Shiekh IC Quaye Henry Quartey has shown that I got him whatever he’s enjoying now – Shiekh IC Qu...

Just in....
body-container-line