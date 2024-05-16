2023/24 GPL Matchday 30 Preview: Berekum Chelsea host Asante Kotoko as Hearts of Oak clash with Aduana FC

The Matchday 30 games of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League will be staged at the various stadia this weekend.

The games have been scheduled to kick off from Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19.

On Friday, Nations FC will host Accra Lions at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

Saturday games will see Berekum Chelsea tackling Asante Kotoko at the Golden City Park while Legon Cities at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu will clash with Great Olympics.

On Sunday, Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium will host Aduana FC while Nsoatreman FC will welcome Bibiani Gold Stars to the Prof. Nana Amoah Kronmansah II Park.

Bechem United will host Karela United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park while defending champions, Medeama SC will clash with Real Tamale United at Akoon Park.

Premier League leaders, FC Samartex at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex will host Bofoakwa Tano while Dreams FC will welcome Heart of Lions to the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu.

All the games have been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

Full Fixtures: