WAFU Zone B Championship: Laryea Kingston praises technical team after Black Starlets' 5-1 win over Ivory Coast

Laryea Kingston, the manager of the Black Starlets, has credited his technical team for their role in the team's impressive 5-1 victory over Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

In his debut as a national team coach, the former Ghana winger praised his coaching staff for their contribution to the overwhelming win.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Laryea revealed that his technical staff convinced him to stick to the team's original game plan when he considered switching tactics during the match.

“At a point in time, in the game, I wanted to change to a 3-4-3 system because we started with a 4-3-3 one but when I spoke with my technical team, they told me to stick to our original plan because it was working," he said.

“We typically have two systems of play. In Russia, we played 4-3-3 against the hosts and 3-4-3 against Serbia in our second game. Most of the time, we deploy a plan based on what we know of the opponent but we always stick to the plan.

“We managed to watch their games against Argentina and France and we focused more on when they are on and off the ball. We did a bit of opponent analysis with the boys and it worked for us. I thank the technical team and everyone who supported this cause,” he noted.

The Black Starlets will face Benin in their second group game of the 2024 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship on Tuesday.

With the win, Ghana leads the table with 3 points, followed by Benin, who are yet to play a game, and Ivory Coast at the bottom of the table.