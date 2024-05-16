Barcelona confident of agreeing deal with Nico Williams this summer

Barcelona are confident that they can persuade Athletic Club winger Nico Williams to sign for them this summer, despite the 21-year-old declaring that he would be in the Basque Country for ‘many more years’ after they won the Copa del Rey final.

Williams extended his contract in November until 2026, and with it is believed to have increased his release clause to €55m.

That will be the key obstacle to any signing for Barcelona, as Los Leones tend not negotiate for their players, instead demanding their release clause in full. Where Barcelona find that money from is yet to be established.

However, Sport say they are confident of securing the green light from Williams himself. Conversations with his agents and the player are advanced, and it looks like they will secure it.

The deal in itself would be simple, Barcelona are aware that Athletic will not negotiate, and it will be his release clause or nothing.

Williams is reportedly Barcelona’s second priority this summer, with Sporting Director Deco and Xavi Hernandez desperate to bring in a quality pivot in front of defence.

Real Betis’ Guido Rodriguez appears to have a deal in place with Barcelona, but it appears they are keen on bringing in a second too.

Williams’ release clause looks increasingly unlikely taking into account the sales needed.