Paris 2024 Olympics 'a priority' for world number one Novak Djokovic

World number one Novak Djokovic says the Paris Olympics are "a priority" for him this year.

The 36-year-old Serb has won a joint-record 24 Grand Slams but is yet to win an Olympic gold medal.

Although he earned a bronze at Beijing 2008, he has lost the third-place match twice in his three Olympic appearances since.

"The Paris Olympics are very important - the Olympics have always been a priority for me," said Djokovic.

"But in the last three or four Olympics, it's not been possible for me to reach the later stages [the final].

"The situation is a bit different now. We are playing our first Olympics on clay. I want to be ready physically and mentally."

The Paris Olympic tournament will be staged in late July at Roland Garros, the traditional venue for the French Open, which this year takes place from 20 May to 9 June.

In between those events, Djokovic will aim to regain the Wimbledon title on grass but added: "It's all about building my game for clay courts.

"I want to reach my peak for Paris - that's where I want to play my best tennis. Anything else is a bonus, so let's see what happens."