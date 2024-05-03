Ghanaian youngster Josh-Kofi Acheampong makes Chesea debut in win over Tottenham

03.05.2024 LISTEN

English-born Ghanaian youngster, Josh-Kofi Acheampong made his debut for Chelsea in their win over Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night at Stamford Bridge.

The 17-year-old who was born in London and has been part of Chelsea's youth setup since July 1, 2022, came on as a substitute in the 85th minute, replacing the injured Alfie Gilchrist.

The right-back has been a standout performer for Chelsea's U18 team this season, featuring in 16 matches and accumulating a total of 1457 minutes on the pitch. His contributions include one goal and three assists, earning him an average rating of 6.8 out of 10 on Sofascore.

The Blues' victory was secured by goals from defender Trevor Chalobah in the 24th minute and striker Nicholas Jackson in the 72nd minute.

Acheampong's debut, however, added an extra layer of excitement to the match. His defensive prowess, particularly his ability to win the ball back and make crucial tackles, has been praised by several sources.

Chelsea now sit 8th on the league log with 51 points and will host West Ham United on Sunday.