03.05.2024 Boxing

Ghana’s Jonathan Mbanugu ready to face Richard Egowa of Nigeria

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Ghanas Jonathan Mbanugu ready to face Richard Egowa of Nigeria
03.05.2024

After the recent exploits of light heavyweight boxer, Jon Power in Ghanaian rings, he has earned recognition and now international matchmakers are following him.

Solomon Otoo who saw his bout has decided to match him against a Nigeria Richard Egowa (12-0-0) of Nigeria in a hot contest which has been described as his biggest test.

Jonathan Mbanugu who is (7-0-0) has agreed that he wants to beat the best to be the best, so the fight may happen Nigeria around.

Manager of Power, Mr Gordon Frimpong of Osibor Promotions fame said they are well prepared and ready for any fight and this is what we are here for (boxing), so if the purse is good enough we are also good to go because I want the whole world to see what my boy is made of and he is not afraid to enter into the ring because he fears no one.

Jon Power who is gaining popularity day by day is poised for greatness and already making waves to be one of the best in the Light Heavyweight division.

The Nigerian opponent is also undefeated, so the bout would be a good show.

“Challenges make fights happen, because that is where we see the calibre of boxers one is producing to the world, both boxers are on the same page and ready to roar at each other to deliver what the fans want so let’s see how it goes in the end,” Solomon said.

