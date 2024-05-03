Stanley Nyantekyi receives Golden Age Business and Creative Art Award as best sports personality

03.05.2024 LISTEN

Stanley Nyantekyi aka the ‘Ashanti Warrior’ in Boxing circles has received the Sports Personality of the Year award at this year’s Golden Age Business and Creative Art Award 23 ceremony.

Ghana's Biggest Award for Business, Entrepreneurs and Creative Art Awards to celebrate individual Workers or Creatives who have excelled in their line of Work was held on the 1st of May at the plush La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

Mr. Gordon Frimpong aka Osibor, manager of Nyantekyi said he was happy for the recognition and reward.

He urged the Ashanti Warrior to train hard and win the world title.

According to Mr. Frimpong, other boxers are training seriously in the gyms and advised them not to lose hope, but to keep on training as the fight night can come when one is not prepared.

He commended Bronx Boxing Gym for training the boxers with advanced and international methods.

Stanley Nyantekyi thanked God for the favour and blessings upon him. He promised to intensify his training and realise his dream of becoming a world champion.