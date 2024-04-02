ModernGhana logo
Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Ghana's 4x100m men's team qualified in the race

By Sammy Heywood Okine
02.04.2024 LISTEN

Ghana's 4x100m men's team is ranked 15th in the current ranking and has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics based on top list ranking.

The important fact is that 4x100m men entry number of teams: 16 (by top list)

Qualification period: 31 DEC 2022 - 30 JUN 2024.
They should try to improve upon their time or pray that no team does a better time to bypass them.

Rose Yeboah the High Jumper will also be in Paris if she maintains her current ranking. She was first at the 13th African Games and won the World University Games. Her personal best is 1.94m.

Swimmer Abeiku Jackson will be joined by one other good swimmer for the Paris Games as Ghana will enjoy a wild card, since Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, Ghana has got a wild card to perform.

