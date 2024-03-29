Chelsea: Raheem Sterling 'understands' boos - Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says it is important that the club's fans and players "move on" after Raheem Sterling was booed by supporters.

Sterling faced criticism from sections of the Stamford Bridge crowd during Chelsea's 4-2 win over Leicester City in the recent FA Cup quarter-final.

Pochettino was jeered for his decision to substitute Mykhailo Mudryk instead of Sterling in the 78th minute.

"We now need to move on. It will help if we do," said Pochettino.

"What we cannot do is create bigger things from this now because we know fans love our players and I know they will support him and the rest of the team.

"Raheem is a spirited player and he understands it all."

Pochettino's Chelsea will have home advantage against lowly Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, when supporters will expect another victory.

Sterling missed a first-half penalty against Leicester and blazed a free-kick well over the crossbar in the second half, which prompted jeers among the home crowd.

Before the match, Chelsea Supporters' Trust raised "significant concerns" about the club's future in a lengthy letter to co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

It said there was growing concern that Chelsea are becoming "a 'laughing stock', both on and off the pitch".

"We need to be careful in the way we talk and give our opinions because there needs to be a strong relationship between everyone," said Pochettino.

"I just want our players to play really well. I was also suffering the anger of the fans and their disappointment; in fact, the whole team suffered in this situation."