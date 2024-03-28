Kobena Mensah Woyome, a Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth and Sports, has disclosed plans for a public hearing to address the factors contributing to the Black Stars’ disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars’ campaign in the tournament ended in disappointment as they suffered an early exit, succumbing to defeats against Cape Verde and failing to capitalise on early leads in subsequent matches against Egypt and Mozambique.

This marked their worst-ever run in the competition, exiting in two consecutive editions without securing a victory since the 2019 edition.

The team’s poor performance sparked widespread discontent among fans, with some even resorting to nationwide strikes to petition parliament to investigate and take action to revitalise Ghanaian football.

In a revelation, Woyome confirmed that parliament will summon key stakeholders involved in the AFCON failure for a public hearing aimed at scrutinising the issues plaguing the Black Stars.

Speaking to Akoma FM, he stated, “I can confirm to you that there is going to be a public hearing regarding the Black Stars’ performance at AFCON 2023.”

The disappointing exit prompted the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to part ways with coach Chris Hughton, who has since been replaced by former coach Otto Addo.

Addo, currently serving as a talent coach at Borussia Dortmund, is scheduled to assume his new role permanently in May 2024, following his supervision of Ghana’s March friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda.