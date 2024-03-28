ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

FIFA development officials in Ghana to review GFA projects

By GFA Communications
Football News FIFA development officials in Ghana to review GFA projects
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Regional Manager for the FIFA Development Office for West & Central Africa, El Hadj Wack Diop and Africa-Regional Coordinator of Member Associations Division of FIFA, Silmara Sousa have paid a working visit to the Ghana Football Association.

The team arrived in Ghana on Tuesday and will be in the country for three days to hold meetings with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on various football development issues and a review of the Association’s work, including projects under the FIFA Forward Programme.

The discussion will focus on a review of GFA’s Contract of Agreed Objectives for 2023-2026 (GFA’s Strategic Plan), pre-assessment of the 11 criteria under article 6 of the FIFA Forward Regulations and a review of ongoing projects.

The meeting will also focus on the GFA Technical Department in the areas of Women’s football development, the GFA’s Talent Identification Scheme (TDS), the FIFA High Performance, and the GFA’s action plan for the use of the FIFA Forward funds.

The engagements are expected to enable the GFA to prepare the next projects to be presented at the next AFCA or DevCo meeting of FIFA.

The delegation will on Thursday visit project sites, the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram and engage the Director of the Technical Centre, and the Technical Director.

The team has held meetings with the President of the Association, Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the General Secretary, the Director of Legal, Women's football development team, and the Director of Finance of the Association.

El Hadj Wack Diop and Miss Silmara Sousa will depart Ghana on Friday, March 29, 2024.

Top Stories

5 hours ago

GRA hails Ammishaddai as he bows out GRA hails Ammishaddai as he bows out

5 hours ago

Former president Zuma was forced out of office in 2018 under a cloud of corruption allegations. By GIANLUIGI GUERCIA AFPFile S.Africa's ex-president Zuma barred from May election

5 hours ago

Joshua Akamba, former NDC National Organizer NDC will install secret cameras to monitor security personnel during 2024 electi...

6 hours ago

Outages in Kwabenya, Pokuase caused by reduced power supply from GRIDCo – ECG Outages in Kwabenya, Pokuase caused by reduced power supply from GRIDCo – ECG

6 hours ago

Professor Agyemang Duah Dumsor: ‘It's a tragedy that Ghana doesn't learn and always goes back to zero’ —...

6 hours ago

Coach Isaac Opeele Boateng 'Fix the ‘dumsor’ with respect' — Opeele Boateng tells Akufo-Addo

6 hours ago

Implementation of load shedding by govt in time of so-called excess capacity highly unjustifiable – Minority Implementation of load shedding by gov’t in time of so-called excess capacity hi...

6 hours ago

Exempt all health facilities nationwide from unannounced power outages – Minority charges Energy Ministry Exempt all health facilities nationwide from unannounced power outages – Minorit...

6 hours ago

Your context is right; you shouldnt have apologised for telling the truth —John Boadu to NDC's Kwesi Ahwoi regarding his anything can happen comment Your context is right; you shouldn’t have apologised for telling the truth — Joh...

6 hours ago

Vice Presidential candidate isnt a right to anyone —John Boadu reacts to pressure on Bawumia Vice Presidential candidate isn’t a right to anyone — John Boadu reacts to press...

Just in....
body-container-line