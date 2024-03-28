FIFA development officials in Ghana to review GFA projects

The Regional Manager for the FIFA Development Office for West & Central Africa, El Hadj Wack Diop and Africa-Regional Coordinator of Member Associations Division of FIFA, Silmara Sousa have paid a working visit to the Ghana Football Association.

The team arrived in Ghana on Tuesday and will be in the country for three days to hold meetings with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on various football development issues and a review of the Association’s work, including projects under the FIFA Forward Programme.

The discussion will focus on a review of GFA’s Contract of Agreed Objectives for 2023-2026 (GFA’s Strategic Plan), pre-assessment of the 11 criteria under article 6 of the FIFA Forward Regulations and a review of ongoing projects.

The meeting will also focus on the GFA Technical Department in the areas of Women’s football development, the GFA’s Talent Identification Scheme (TDS), the FIFA High Performance, and the GFA’s action plan for the use of the FIFA Forward funds.

The engagements are expected to enable the GFA to prepare the next projects to be presented at the next AFCA or DevCo meeting of FIFA.

The delegation will on Thursday visit project sites, the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram and engage the Director of the Technical Centre, and the Technical Director.

The team has held meetings with the President of the Association, Edwin Simeon-Okraku, the General Secretary, the Director of Legal, Women's football development team, and the Director of Finance of the Association.

El Hadj Wack Diop and Miss Silmara Sousa will depart Ghana on Friday, March 29, 2024.