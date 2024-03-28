28.03.2024 LISTEN

Ghana coach Otto Addo has reflected on the outcomes of the recent international friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, emphasising that these matches provided valuable insights and answers to many questions about the team's performance.

Despite failing to secure victories in the March friendlies, with a 2-1 defeat to Nigeria and a 2-2 draw against Uganda, the Black Stars coach remained optimistic about the team's prospects moving forward.

Acknowledging the essence of these matches as preparation for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June 2024, Addo highlighted that much can change within the next few months, particularly with the potential return of key players who missed the friendlies due to injury.

Speaking after the Uganda game, Addo remarked, "From now until June, we will observe the players; we will have a lot of talks also with players.

“We hope that key players from this team will come back to have a strong squad in June and then we attack again."

He also noted that the friendlies had shed light on both positive and negative aspects of the team's performance, providing crucial insights into areas that need improvement.

"Like I said we got a lot of answers to a lot of open questions in these two matches. Positive but also negative answers I have to be honest and from there we will go and see like when these seven, eight, nine men who weren’t there today are back, you could have a stronger squad, and this stronger squad have a big, big task to beat Mali and Central African Republic,” Addo explained.

Looking ahead to the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June, Addo expressed confidence that the team would come back stronger and better prepared to secure positive results.

Ghana's next competitive fixtures will be in June, coinciding with Addo's official commencement of his 34-month contract as the permanent Black Stars coach.

Additionally, the team will also participate in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.