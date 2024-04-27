ModernGhana logo
2023/24 GPL Matchday 28 Wrap Up: Asante Kotoko secure point at Medeama as Karela United shock Aduana FC at Dormaa

The Matchday 28 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League have ended at the various statdia with shocking results.

On Friday at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu, Legon Cities recorded a 3-2 win over Berekum Chelsea. The home side took the lead through Fredrick Akatuk in the 40th minute.

After recess, Patrick Ansu equalized for the away side in the 84th minute but Yaya Rahim restored the home side's lead in the 92nd minute.

A minute later, Awuah Dramani again, equalized for the away side before Fredrick Akatuk scored the winner in the 94th minute.

In the Saturday games, Medeama SC at Akoon Park were held to a 1-1 draw against Asante Kotoko. Ugandan striker, Steven Mukwala opened the scoreline for the away side in the 22nd minute but Diawisie Taylor scored from a spot kick in the 57th minute as the defending champions settled for a draw.

Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese were held to a goalless scoreline against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Elsewhere, Bechem United were held to a 1-1 draw against Heart of Lions at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park. In the 9th minute of the game, Emmanuel Ofori Sakyi broke the deadlock for the away side but Francis Acquah equalized for the home side in the 45th minute.

Aduana FC at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa suffered a 2-1 defeat against Karela United. Richard Mahama opened the scoreline for the home side in the 13th minute.

With eight minutes to end the game, Welbeck Takyi and Giyasu Ibrahim both scored in the 82nd and 90th minute to secure the win as they hope to maintain their Premier League status.

In the final game. Premier League, FC Samartex continued their impressive run as they recorded a 1-0 win over Great Olympics at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

Kwasi Ofosu's lone goal in the 82nd minute was enough as the home side recorded the hard-fought win.

On Monday, Nsoatreman FC will host Bofoakwa Tano at the Nana Professor Koromansa II Park with kick-off scheduled at 15:00GMT.

The game between Dreams FC and Real Tamale United has been postponed due to Dreams' participation in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Meanwhile, FC Samartex, Nations FC, Aduana FC and Nsoatreman FC occupy the top four while Bofoakwa Tano, Heart of Lions and Real Tamale United sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

  • Legon Cities 3-2 Berekum Chelsea
  • Medeama SC 1-1 Asante Kotoko
  • Nations FC 0-0 Bibiani Gold Stars
  • Bechem United 1-1 Heart of Lions
  • Aduana FC 1-2 Karela United
  • FC Samartex 1-0 Great Olympics
  • Nsoatreman FC v Bofoakwa Tano [MONDAY]
  • Dreams FC v Real Tamale United [POSTPONED]

