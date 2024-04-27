ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: USM Alger receive warm welcome at Oujda Airport ahead of game against RS Berkane

By mapnews.com
The Algerian club USM Alger received a warm reception upon their arrival at Oujda Airport on Friday, April 26, 2024.

They were greeted with flowers, dates and milk, symbols of Moroccan hospitality, from RS Berkane officials.

The warm welcome extended to USM Alger stands in stark contrast to the treatment RS Berkane received in Algeria last week.

The Kingdom of Morocco placed good neighbourly relations and hospitality above political sensitivities.

The Algerian team arrived in Morocco for the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semi-finals against RS Berkane, taking place on Sunday.

USM Alger lost the first leg on the green carpet (3-0), after the unfortunate events that the Berkanis experienced in Algeria, upon their arrival at Algiers Airport.

There was a confiscation of approved equipment and jerseys by the CAF, due to the complete map of the Kingdom of Morocco including its Sahara, as well as a series of intimidations and attacks.

Despite the hostile actions and aggressive intentions towards Morocco and Moroccans emanating from the Eastern neighbour, the Kingdom has not applied the reciprocity measures in return.

In a statement to Chouf TV Sport, Kamel Hassina, the head of the USM Alger delegation, highlighted the warm welcome they received in Morocco.

