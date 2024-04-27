ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen score late equaliser against Stuttgart to remain unbeaten

By BBC
Football News Bayer Leverkusen remain on course for the first unbeaten campaign in Bundesliga history
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Bayer Leverkusen remain on course for the first unbeaten campaign in Bundesliga history

Bayer Leverkusen scored another dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to extend their unbeaten run to 46 games with a draw against Stuttgart.

Robert Andrich netted in the 96th minute at the BayArena to secure a point for Leverkusen, who have already been crowned Bundesliga champions.

They had trailed 2-0 after 56 minutes on Saturday but fought back to keep their unbeaten record in tact.

Leverkusen also equalised in added time last week against Borussia Dortmund.

Xabi Alonso's side secured their first German title with five games to spare but are aiming for the first unbeaten campaign in Bundesliga history - and remain on course with three games left.

Chris Fuhrich lashed home to open the scoring for third-placed Stuttgart just after the break, before Deniz Undav tucked into the bottom corner nine minutes later.

Leverkusen pulled one back through Amine Adli but it looked like Alonso's team were finally heading for a first defeat of the campaign - until Andrich finished from 10 yards out inside a crowded penalty area.

A similar story had played out last week when Leverkusen needed a 97th-minute equaliser from Josip Stanisic to seal a 1-1 draw against Dortmund.

Jeremie Frimpong had also scored an 89th-minute equaliser against West Ham in the Europa League just days before that as Leverkusen maintain their pursuit of a European trophy.

They remain unbeaten in all competitions this season with 39 wins and seven draws - having failed to score just once - and are on course for a remarkable treble in Alonso's first full season in charge, with the German Cup final still to come.

Leverkusen face Serie A side Roma in the Europa League semi-final first leg on Thursday.

Top Stories

7 hours ago

We saved 57.9million from procurement of new verification devices, registration kits - EC We saved $57.9million from procurement of new verification devices, registration...

7 hours ago

Ejisu by-election: Aduomi is a betrayer – Ahiagbah Ejisu by-election: Aduomi is a betrayer – Ahiagbah

8 hours ago

Dumsor: Ill be in police custody if I speak, I vex —DKB Dumsor: I’ll be in police custody if I speak, I vex — DKB

8 hours ago

We'll give daily evidence of Akufo-Addo's supervised thievery from our next generation —Mustapha Gbande We'll give daily evidence of Akufo-Addo's supervised thievery from our next gene...

8 hours ago

Asiedu Nketia crying because they've shared the positions and left him and his people out; naniama, wu be ti borborliborbor — Anyidoho Asiedu Nketia crying because they've shared the positions and left him and his p...

8 hours ago

Mahama's agenda in hisnext 4-year term will be 'loot and share' —Koku Anyidoho Mahama's agenda in his next 4-year term will be 'loot and share' — Koku Anyidoho

8 hours ago

Prof. Ransford Gyampo If you're president and you can't take care of your wife then you're not worth y...

8 hours ago

Foreign Ministry caution Ghanaians against traveling to Northern Mali Foreign Ministry caution Ghanaians against traveling to Northern Mali 

8 hours ago

GHS warns public against misuse of naphthalene balls, it causes newborn jaundice GHS warns public against misuse of naphthalene balls, it causes newborn jaundice

8 hours ago

Our education style contributes to unemployment - High Skies College President Our education style contributes to unemployment - High Skies College President 

Just in....
body-container-line