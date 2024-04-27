ModernGhana logo
CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC must score early to unsettle Zamalek - Felix Aboagye

Former Zamalek SC forward, Felix Aboagye, beleives Dreams FC must score an early goal to unsettle Zamalek SC.

The Ghana Premier League side will clash with the Egyptian side in the return game of the CAF Confederation Cup at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, April 28.

Dreams FC secured a draw at the Cairo International Stadium after the heroics of Solomon Agbasi proved vital to prevent Zamalek from scoring in the first leg.

Ahead of the crucial second leg against Zamalek, Aboagye, who played for Zamalek during his career, has emphasized the need for the Ghanaian side to have an early edge over the Egyptians.

"Arab clubs, when they play away, are strategically strong. Zamalek is pushing hard to score an early goal," said the former Ghana international in an interview with Joy Sports.

"Dreams FC in their last match played in Ghana, they conceded the first goal before coming back to win. Against Zamalek, they can't afford that. They need to work very hard and score early to unsettle Zamalek."

The match is slated to kick off at 16:00 GMT at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

