All set for Twinstar Boxing Promotions Principal Bill at Kasoa on Saturday

All is set for Saturday, March 30th as new boxing promoters, Twinstar Promotions take the game to the community.

For once the game which has a large following will move from the popular Bukom Boxing Arena and Bukom Square to Weija.

After a media workout at The Gym on Wednesday to herald an earlier Press Conference at the Accra City Engineers, James Town which introduced and unveiled boxers on the bill all is now set for the scheduled show on March 30, 2024 bout at Weija-SCC SSNT Fore Court.

According to the PRO of Twinstar, Prince Dornu- Leiku the concept of the bill is to take boxing to the communities so that those who love the game but can not move the centre of the game get some opportunity to feel the fistic sport.

He expressed that people in Accra Central and James Town, Korle Gonno, and Mamprobi have seen much boxing and it is about time boxing is taken to other places, and that is the mission of Twinstar.

He said this is the time for people who live around Kaneshie, Odorkor, Kwashiman, Weija and Kasoa to see, feel and enjoy real boxing action.

Mr. Ahmed Nureni-Davis, CEO of Twinstar, a former boxer is hoping for a successful night with lovely entertainment and adequate security. He pledged to give the best performers other chances to display on subsequent bills.

He said fans will have much to cheer about as some musicians will be in the ring.

On the bill are crack boxers like Samuel Quaye, former IBF Africa champ Dodzie Kemeh, Daniel Otoo, Samuel Laryea, Holy Dorgbetor, Joseph Sackey and others.

Matchmaker, Mubarak Nanor promised an entertaining evening.

In some juvenile bouts to usher the pro fights, Aryeetey will meet Godfred Coffie and young but renowned Mohammed Hero Boy Ablorh match up against Kelvin Amanu.

Entry fees are very affordable going at 100 for VIP, as Regular and Popular Stands go for GHC50 and GHC30 respectively.