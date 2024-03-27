ModernGhana logo
Asante Kotoko legend calls on fans to support 'under pressure coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko legend, George Kennedy, has urged supporters of the club to stand firm behind Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh during a turbulent phase.

As the Porcupine Warriors endure a string of defeats in their recent Ghana Premier League outings, slipping from third to ninth place, it marks their most challenging run in 14 years.

Kennedy expressed confidence in Coach Narteh's ability to navigate through these obstacles and steer the team back to contention for another league title. He stressed the need to assess various factors contributing to the team's struggles, including the support from the fans.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Kennedy questioned the singular blame placed on the coach and called for a broader examination, particularly highlighting the role of the fans in bolstering the team during tough times.

"Should all accusations be solely directed at the coach? We must look at other areas, especially the supporters, who, despite their love for Kotoko, should offer support when the going gets tough," Kennedy remarked.

Emphasizing his faith in Coach Narteh's capabilities, Kennedy encouraged fans to unite and uplift the team with positivity and backing during this trying period.

"I believe Kotoko can turn things around. The phrase 'kum apem an apem beba' signifies the enduring spirit of Kotoko," Kennedy affirmed.

Meanwhile, the club reiterated its steadfast support for Coach Narteh amid increasing pressure to reverse the team's fortunes.

Asante Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to play Bechem United in the Matchday 24 games at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park this weekend.

