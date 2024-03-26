Ghana's Black Starlets to participate in U-16 four nation tournament in Russia in April

The Black Starlets team is set to represent Ghana in a UEFA U16 four-nation tournament set to unfold in Volgograd, Russia.

This developmental tournament is a product of the Ghana Football Association's collaboration with UEFA and CAF, underscoring the commitment to nurturing young talent within the country.

Recognizing the pivotal role of youth development, the GFA is keen on providing a platform for young players to exhibit their skills, foster team spirit, and embrace the competitive spirit.

Currently stationed at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, the Black Starlets are diligently preparing for both the tournament and the forthcoming WAFU U17 CAF qualifying competition.

The Ghanaian contingent will lock horns with host Russia, as well as Serbia and Kazakhstan, in a comprehensive round-robin format, promising spirited contests on the field.

This tournament serves as invaluable groundwork for the Black Starlets ahead of the imminent WAFU B U-17 Boys Cup, slated to be held in Accra.

Mark your calendars for the UEFA U-16 four-nation tournament, set to unfold from April 23rd to 29th, 2024, in the vibrant city of Volgograd, Russia.