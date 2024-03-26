ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana's Black Starlets to participate in U-16 four nation tournament in Russia in April

Football News Ghana's Black Starlets to participate in U-16 four nation tournament in Russia in April
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Black Starlets team is set to represent Ghana in a UEFA U16 four-nation tournament set to unfold in Volgograd, Russia.

This developmental tournament is a product of the Ghana Football Association's collaboration with UEFA and CAF, underscoring the commitment to nurturing young talent within the country.

Recognizing the pivotal role of youth development, the GFA is keen on providing a platform for young players to exhibit their skills, foster team spirit, and embrace the competitive spirit.

Currently stationed at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, the Black Starlets are diligently preparing for both the tournament and the forthcoming WAFU U17 CAF qualifying competition.

The Ghanaian contingent will lock horns with host Russia, as well as Serbia and Kazakhstan, in a comprehensive round-robin format, promising spirited contests on the field.

This tournament serves as invaluable groundwork for the Black Starlets ahead of the imminent WAFU B U-17 Boys Cup, slated to be held in Accra.

Mark your calendars for the UEFA U-16 four-nation tournament, set to unfold from April 23rd to 29th, 2024, in the vibrant city of Volgograd, Russia.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Bawumia not under pressure to announce running mate – Dan Botwe Bawumia not under pressure to announce running mate – Dan Botwe

3 hours ago

Stop spreading false information about Kuami Eugene condition on social media, hes one of my favourites —Gideon Boako Stop spreading false information about Kuami Eugene condition on social media, h...

3 hours ago

Bawumia didn't attack the integrity of GRA staff; he's trying to stop some GRA officers from harassing businessmen —Gideon Boako Bawumia didn't attack the integrity of GRA staff; he's trying to stop some GRA o...

3 hours ago

No market, no vote — Krofrom residents to boycott 2024 elections No market, no vote — Krofrom residents to boycott 2024 elections

4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and Richard Ahiagbah, NPP National Communications Director Mahama will be a 'lame-duck president from day one' if he wins in 2024 elections...

4 hours ago

Left to Right: Former President John Dramani Mahama, NPP National Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia 2024 elections: ‘Voters must consider how much time a candidate has to implement...

4 hours ago

Funny Face remanded for two weeks; to reappear before court on April 9 Funny Face remanded for two weeks; to reappear before court on April 9

4 hours ago

Dan Botwe NPP is not divided; we are united to break the 8 – Dan Botwe

4 hours ago

Bawumia commissions Fire Service Academy and Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta Bawumia commissions Fire Service Academy and Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta

4 hours ago

Kevin Taylor, owner of Loud Silence Medialeft and Ashanti regional minister, Simon Osei-Mensah ‘You add Rebecca Akufo-Addo’s renovation at KATH to NPP’s achievements’ — Kevin ...

Just in....
body-container-line