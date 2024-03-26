Match Report: Ghana 2-2 Uganda – Black Stars concede late to miss out on victory

The Black Stars of Ghana have been held to a 2-2 draw by the Cranes of Uganda at Grande de Stade Marrakech.

The two national teams locked horns today to wrap up their action in the March international break.

In the friendly match played in Morocco today, defender Jerome Opoku equalized in the 6th minute of the first half to give the Black Stars the lead.

The goal was assisted by Jordan Ayew after his well-taken corner found his compatriot.

Later in the game, Uganda earned a penalty kick and a chance to restore parity to the game.

From 12 yards, Asante Kotoko striker Steven Mukwala equalized to make it 1-1.

Four minutes after that incident, the game had a twist when Ghana was also awarded a penalty kick.

Spot kick expert Jordan Ayew accepted the challenge and equalized to make it 2-1 for the Black Stars before heading into the break.

After recess, both national teams opened up play and provided an entertaining contest.

Late in the game, Uganda scored under controversial circumstances to hold Ghana to a 2-2 draw at the end of the 90 minutes.

The result means the Black Stars failed to win any of their friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in the March international break.

Players are expected to return to their clubs but will regroup for the next round of games in the qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June.