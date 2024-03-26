ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.03.2024 Sports News

Bowling to debut at 2027 African Games in Egypt

By Graphic Sports
Bowling to debut at 2027 African Games in Egypt
26.03.2024 LISTEN

The sport of bowling is poised to make its debut at the African Games in 2027, scheduled to be held in Egypt.

This announcement came during a recent press briefing in Accra, where executives from the Ghana Bowling Federation (GBF) and the International Bowling Federation discussed plans to promote the sport.

President of the GBF, Mr Amofah, revealed that bowling would have been introduced earlier, but the absence of a world-standard bowling alley in Ghana delayed its debut.

However, plans are underway to construct such a facility in the coming years to foster the growth of the sport and nurture world-class bowlers.

"We are introducing bowling at the school level to form a team to represent Ghana at international championships," Mr Amofah stated, highlighting the importance of cultivating interest in bowling among students.

The GBF is also seeking sponsors to support the construction of the new bowling alley, highlighting the sport's popularity and potential for investment returns.

The President of the African Bowling Federation, Mr. Farouk Haridi outlined efforts to expand the sport's reach across the continent.

He said currently only 11 African countries have Bowling Federations, but the goal is to increase this number to 25 by the end of the year, paving the way for broader participation in future events.

A senior official from the International Bowling Federation and Asian Bowling Federation, Danny Santos lauded the GBF's initiatives to promote bowling in Ghana and collaborate with other African Olympic Committees. He said the IBF is providing support to the GBF by donating bowling equipment, including mats and pins, to bolster the sport's development in the country.

The team also paid courtesy calls on the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif and the Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games during their time in the country.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry caution travellers Beware of risks of deceptive citizen offers in conflict areas – Foreign Ministry...

3 hours ago

Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard Branson tells Akufo-Addo Veto 'draconian, hateful, cruel, terrifying, horrific' anti-gay bill — Richard B...

3 hours ago

La General Hospitals OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE La General Hospital’s OPD to be operational by end of 2024 — MCE

3 hours ago

NR: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military turned fatal N/R: Security Council imposes curfew on Karaga after confrontation with Military...

3 hours ago

Ghanas anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — Richard Branson Ghana’s anti-LGBTQ+ bill a backslide on human rights and an economic disaster — ...

3 hours ago

Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law when caught — GAF ‘Non-soldiers using our accoutrements would be severely dealt with by the law wh...

3 hours ago

Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces Robbery suspect at Nyamesom mining site not a soldier — Ghana Armed Forces

3 hours ago

Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary schools instead – James Kofi Annan to govt Suspend smart schools initiative; focus on resourcing ICT labs in secondary scho...

3 hours ago

AFP - SULIANE FAVENNEC French lawmakers to investigate effects of nuclear tests in South Pacific

3 hours ago

Hundreds of bodies have been exhumed from shallow mass graves discovered in April last year in a remote wilderness inland from the Indian Ocean town of Malindi. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA AFP Kenya to release first cult massacre bodies to families

Just in....
body-container-line