Bowling to debut at 2027 African Games in Egypt

The sport of bowling is poised to make its debut at the African Games in 2027, scheduled to be held in Egypt.

This announcement came during a recent press briefing in Accra, where executives from the Ghana Bowling Federation (GBF) and the International Bowling Federation discussed plans to promote the sport.

President of the GBF, Mr Amofah, revealed that bowling would have been introduced earlier, but the absence of a world-standard bowling alley in Ghana delayed its debut.

However, plans are underway to construct such a facility in the coming years to foster the growth of the sport and nurture world-class bowlers.

"We are introducing bowling at the school level to form a team to represent Ghana at international championships," Mr Amofah stated, highlighting the importance of cultivating interest in bowling among students.

The GBF is also seeking sponsors to support the construction of the new bowling alley, highlighting the sport's popularity and potential for investment returns.

The President of the African Bowling Federation, Mr. Farouk Haridi outlined efforts to expand the sport's reach across the continent.

He said currently only 11 African countries have Bowling Federations, but the goal is to increase this number to 25 by the end of the year, paving the way for broader participation in future events.

A senior official from the International Bowling Federation and Asian Bowling Federation, Danny Santos lauded the GBF's initiatives to promote bowling in Ghana and collaborate with other African Olympic Committees. He said the IBF is providing support to the GBF by donating bowling equipment, including mats and pins, to bolster the sport's development in the country.

The team also paid courtesy calls on the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif and the Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games during their time in the country.