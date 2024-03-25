I am proud of my Ghanaian heritage but I enjoy playing for England - Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United rising star, Kobbie Mainoo, has expressed his pride in his Ghanaian heritage but enjoys playing for England.

Despite being courted by the Ghana Football Association due to his Ghanaian roots through his parents' nationality, Mainoo's path took a turn when he received his first senior call-up to the England national team.

Making his debut for the Three Lions in a friendly against Brazil at Wembley, the 18-year-old midfielder confirmed his commitment to England while acknowledging his Ghanaian background, stating, "Yeah, I mean, obviously, I'm proud of my Ghanaian heritage, both my parents being from there and my family. But being at England as well is an amazing opportunity and I'm enjoying it so far."

Looking ahead, Mainoo expressed his aspirations to feature in England's squad for the upcoming 2024 European Championships.

"I think that's the end goal for the season, to get into that squad. But obviously, I've got to focus on club football in the meantime, and hopefully, that'll figure itself out," he remarked.

Amidst his breakthrough season with Manchester United, where he has made 20 appearances across all competitions, Mainoo's performances in midfield have earned praise from fans and pundits alike.

His recent standout display in Manchester United's thrilling 4-3 victory over rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals further solidified his growing reputation.