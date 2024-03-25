ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I am proud of my Ghanaian heritage but I enjoy playing for England - Kobbie Mainoo

Football News I am proud of my Ghanaian heritage but I enjoy playing for England - Kobbie Mainoo
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Manchester United rising star, Kobbie Mainoo, has expressed his pride in his Ghanaian heritage but enjoys playing for England.

Despite being courted by the Ghana Football Association due to his Ghanaian roots through his parents' nationality, Mainoo's path took a turn when he received his first senior call-up to the England national team.

Making his debut for the Three Lions in a friendly against Brazil at Wembley, the 18-year-old midfielder confirmed his commitment to England while acknowledging his Ghanaian background, stating, "Yeah, I mean, obviously, I'm proud of my Ghanaian heritage, both my parents being from there and my family. But being at England as well is an amazing opportunity and I'm enjoying it so far."

Looking ahead, Mainoo expressed his aspirations to feature in England's squad for the upcoming 2024 European Championships.

"I think that's the end goal for the season, to get into that squad. But obviously, I've got to focus on club football in the meantime, and hopefully, that'll figure itself out," he remarked.

Amidst his breakthrough season with Manchester United, where he has made 20 appearances across all competitions, Mainoo's performances in midfield have earned praise from fans and pundits alike.

His recent standout display in Manchester United's thrilling 4-3 victory over rivals Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals further solidified his growing reputation.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

5 hours ago

Rise and protect Ghanaian family values – Speaker Bagbin tells traditional authorities Rise and protect Ghanaian family values – Speaker Bagbin tells traditional autho...

5 hours ago

Were committed to resolving GH3,000 verification fee hike – MoH assures aggrieved nurses We’re committed to resolving GH¢3,000 verification fee hike – MoH assures aggrie...

5 hours ago

No one died – DKB gives update on Funny Faces accident at Kasoa No one died – DKB gives update on Funny Face’s accident at Kasoa

5 hours ago

Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson chairs consultants to integrate AfCFTA into tertiary education curriculum Prof. Festus Ebo Turkson chairs consultants to integrate AfCFTA into tertiary ed...

5 hours ago

Well Turn TOR Into Profitable Enterprise — Board of Directors ‘We’ll Turn TOR Into Profitable Enterprise’ — Board of Directors

5 hours ago

No matter how long it takes well probe dubious SML contract despite Akufo-Addos order – Minority No matter how long it takes we’ll probe ‘dubious SML contract’ despite Akufo-Add...

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo launches smart schools project today Akufo-Addo launches smart schools project today

5 hours ago

Bongo Ideasleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ‘They're just nonchalant’ — Notorious cyber troll on why he criticizes leaders

5 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Next gov’t must ensure decent, fair-minded human being is Minister for Justice –...

5 hours ago

Ghanaian cyber troll, Bongo Ideas ‘I was told to say my last prayers’ — Bongo Ideas narrates ordeal during alleged...

Just in....
body-container-line