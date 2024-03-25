2023/24 GPL: Asante Kotoko charged with misconduct following alleged fans behaviour

Asante Kotoko SC has been officially charged by the Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee for violating Section 16 of the Disciplinary Code, 2019, and Section 34 (6) (d) of the Ghana Premier League regulations.

The charges stem from reported instances of inappropriate conduct by their supporters towards match officials during their recent clash with Nations FC on Monday night.

Furthermore, the club's social media commentary concerning the match officials in the same fixture is alleged to have constituted misconduct, tarnishing the reputation of the sport.

The Porcupine Warriors have been given until Wednesday, March 27, 2024, to provide their response to these charges.

In a match where Asamoah Boateng Afriyie secured a first-half goal, the newly-promoted Nations FC emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Kotoko's struggles persist as they remain winless in their last five Premiership fixtures, suffering defeat in each of them. Consequently, they have slipped to the 9th position in the league standings.