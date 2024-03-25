Black Stars have future under Otto Addo, says Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei

Black Satellites coach, Desmond Ofei, has expressed optimism regarding the reappointment of Otto Addo, saying the Black Stars has a future under him.

The 43-year-old has reemerged to helm the senior national team, sealing a 34-month contract with a potential extension of 24 months.

However, his comeback was marked by a 2-1 loss against Nigeria in a friendly match at the Stade de Marrakesh over the weekend.

In response to Addo's reinstatement, Ofei voices his delight, lauding Addo as a coach of exceptional calibre. He envisions a promising trajectory for the team under Addo's leadership.

"I am thrilled with Otto Addo's reintegration into the Black Stars. As a Ghanaian who has represented the national team and excelled at the highest levels, he brings invaluable experience," Ofei remarked in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM.

"He has demonstrated his coaching prowess, and his return is indeed beneficial for us. What he requires presently is support and patience, and in due course, we will reap the rewards," Ofei continued.

"With a solid technical team and a squad boasting an average age of 25 years, the future looks bright for the Black Stars," Ofei added optimistically.

Meanwhile, Addo will aim to secure his maiden victory as Black Stars' coach when they confront the Ugandan Cranes on Tuesday, March 26, at the same venue.