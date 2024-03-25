Chad joins Liberia, Eswatini in TotalEnergies AFCON 2025 qualifier driving seat

Following Liberia and Eswatini’s emphatic first-leg wins in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 qualifiers on Wednesday, 20 March, Chad joined the two nations in the driving seat following their slender 1-0 win over Mauritius on Friday.

Liberia edged Djibouti 2-0 at home while Eswatini were happy travellers when they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Liberia to mark the start of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 qualifiers.

The slim victory sees coach Kevin Nicaise’s charges take an important lead in the two-legged affair, with the return leg in Mauritius set to be even tougher against the islanders on Tuesday, 26 March.

Meanwhile, nothing could separate Sao Tome and Principe and South Sudan when the two sides played out to a goalless draw in Berkane on the same evening.

The 0-0 draw will be highly welcomed by South Sudan who will be hoping to secure a victory at the expense of their opponents who failed to take their chances in the first leg.

For the preliminary stage of the qualifiers, a total of eight (8) lowest ranked nations as per the FIFA Rankings are competing on a home and away knockout format, where the four (4) remaining nations will be eligible to join the 44 nations that will be engaged in the group stages of the qualifiers.

TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 Preliminary Qualifiers Results:

First Leg Fixtures:

Wednesday, 20 March

Somalia 0 - 3 Eswatini

Djibouti 0 - 2 Liberia

Friday, 22 March

Chad 1 - 0 Mauritius

Sao Tome and Principe 0 – 0 South Sudan

Return Leg Fixtures, Tuesday, 26 March