Otto Addo can bring out the best in me, says Ghana defender Jerome Opoku

Black Stars defender, Jerome Opoku, has expressed his confidence in head coach Otto Addo's ability to unlock his potential on the field.

Opoku shared his thoughts in an interview following Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Nigeria in an international friendly held in Morocco, a match where Opoku received a red card in the 56th minute over the weekend.

Opoku was shown the red card for what seemed to be dissent toward the referee, leaving Ghana with 10 players for much of the second half.

Reflecting on the incident, Opoku attributed his dismissal to miscommunication, while Otto Addo, urging Opoku to learn from the mistake, called upon the Istanbul Basaksehir player, currently on loan from Portuguese side Arouca.

When discussing ways to enhance his performance for Ghana, Opoku emphasized Otto Addo's role in nurturing his skills, stating, "It's something for me to build on and keep learning. I think this coach wants to play football. I like to play football, I'm not just about going long and kicking it, so I believe I can showcase the quality of my game under the coach."

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will take on the Crane of Uganda on Tuesday, March 26 at the Stade de Marrakesh.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

