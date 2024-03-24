Egypt's dominance at African Games-Accra 2023 caps off spectacular event

24.03.2024 LISTEN

The African Games Accra 2023, held in Ghana, concluded with a dazzling closing ceremony, marking Egypt's stellar performance as the standout feature.

The Egyptian contingent shone with a remarkable haul of 191 medals, including a staggering 102 golds. This impressive achievement secured their position as the overall champions, leaving Nigeria in second place with 121 total medals, of which 47 were gold, while South Africa claimed third place with 106 medals, 32 of which were gold.

Notably, the host nation Ghana delivered outstanding team performances, particularly in football. Desmond Ofei, head coach of Ghana's men's U-20 national football team, attributed their success to a strategic incorporation of Ghana's football heritage, which led to a gold medal victory at the games. The Black Stars clinched gold in the U-20 men's category by defeating Uganda 1-0 in a tense final, marking Ghana's first gold in men's football since 2011.

In women's football, the Black Princesses secured the title with a thrilling 2-1 victory over defending champions Nigeria, earning Ghana the gold medal in the U-20 women's tournament. This success underscored Ghana's prowess in football and highlighted their remarkable performance as hosts.

The hockey arena witnessed intense battles, with Ghana's national women's hockey team, the Black Sticks, securing their first field hockey gold medal at the African Games after a gripping showdown against Nigeria, which ended in a dramatic sudden-death penalty shootout.

Other sports also saw fierce competition, with Algeria claiming gold in men's 3×3 basketball, Mali triumphing in women's basketball, Egypt excelling in handball, and Zimbabwe emerging victorious in cricket.

Egypt's dominance extended to volleyball, with their men's team clinching gold after a convincing victory over Kenya in the final. Meanwhile, Kenya's women's volleyball team thwarted Ghana's hopes of breaking the all-time medal record, securing gold and denying Ghana a historic achievement.

With Egypt's triumph in men's volleyball, they equalled their previous record of 102 gold medals in the history of the African Games, showcasing their consistent excellence throughout the tournament held on Ghanaian soil.

The success of the African Games Accra 2023 not only celebrated outstanding athletic achievements but also showcased the vibrant spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among African nations, setting the stage for future editions of this prestigious sporting event.