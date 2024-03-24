ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

LOC thanks Ghanaian sports fans for massive support at stadia during 13th African Games

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Sports News LOC thanks Ghanaian sports fans for massive support at stadia during 13th African Games
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Accra 2023, 13th African Games has commended all sports fans and media who came out in their numbers to support and promote the 13th African Games.

Mr Samson Deen, member of the LOC on behalf of the Chairman Dr Kwaku Ofosu – Asare said “The last time Ghana filled Accra (Ohene Djan) Stadium to this kind of attendance was 16 years ago when Cameroon played Egypt in a CAN 2008 Finals (35000 Attendance) short of the 2 Feb 2008 game between Ghana vs Nigeria (at 45000 Attendance).

“I single-handedly received Egypt for the tournament and was their official Anchor man (African Origin Travels). I received five charter flights from Egypt through the support of the late Captain Samir Zaher who supported me throughout his career at the Egyptian FA.

“The energy and the experience have been there, Ghanaian fans want to see confidence from leadership and our teams.

“Congratulations Black Satellites and Accra fans for the massive support and super attendance which will go in history to tell the Ghanaian fans deserve respect.

“We also thank the fans at the closing ceremony of the 13th African Games where over 10,000 fans filled the Legon Stadium and watched the Bhim Nation Performance.

“Yes Ghanaians deserve such an atmosphere, and to be part of the history,” said Mr. Samson Deen, a member of the LOC and chairman of the Transport Committee.

He is the President of the African and Ghana National Paralympic Committee (NPC).

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Final year student of Esiama SHTS dies after jumping over fence wall Final year student of Esiama SHTS dies after jumping over fence wall 

2 hours ago

2024 elections: Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people with integrity – Bawumia 2024 elections: Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people wi...

2 hours ago

It took the ingenuity, leadership of ECG MD in the last hour of 2023 to save Ghana when Energy Ministry was missing — Apetorgbor It took the ingenuity, leadership of ECG MD in the last hour of 2023 to save Gha...

2 hours ago

13th African Games: Naysayers proven wrong – Akufo-Addo 13th African Games: Naysayers proven wrong – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Apologize for failing to seek justice for 30,000 SALL citizens – Franklin Cudjoe tells AG Apologize for failing to seek justice for 30,000 SALL citizens – Franklin Cudjoe...

3 hours ago

Farmer guns down brother and bystander in feud at AgbedorKofe Farmer guns down brother and bystander in feud at AgbedorKofe 

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and our stance on gay marriage undoubted— Attorney-General Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and our stance on gay marriage undoubted — Attorney-General

3 hours ago

I'll be more accountable to Ghanaians because I'll face them again after 2024, Mahama has nothing to lose — Bawumia I'll be more accountable to Ghanaians because I'll face them again after 2024, M...

3 hours ago

You have crucial role to play for victory 2024 — Bawumia to NPP diaspora branches You have crucial role to play for victory 2024 — Bawumia to NPP diaspora branche...

3 hours ago

Former Information Minister John Tia has died Former Information Minister John Tia has died

Just in....
body-container-line