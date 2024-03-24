LOC thanks Ghanaian sports fans for massive support at stadia during 13th African Games

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Accra 2023, 13th African Games has commended all sports fans and media who came out in their numbers to support and promote the 13th African Games.

Mr Samson Deen, member of the LOC on behalf of the Chairman Dr Kwaku Ofosu – Asare said “The last time Ghana filled Accra (Ohene Djan) Stadium to this kind of attendance was 16 years ago when Cameroon played Egypt in a CAN 2008 Finals (35000 Attendance) short of the 2 Feb 2008 game between Ghana vs Nigeria (at 45000 Attendance).

“I single-handedly received Egypt for the tournament and was their official Anchor man (African Origin Travels). I received five charter flights from Egypt through the support of the late Captain Samir Zaher who supported me throughout his career at the Egyptian FA.

“The energy and the experience have been there, Ghanaian fans want to see confidence from leadership and our teams.

“Congratulations Black Satellites and Accra fans for the massive support and super attendance which will go in history to tell the Ghanaian fans deserve respect.

“We also thank the fans at the closing ceremony of the 13th African Games where over 10,000 fans filled the Legon Stadium and watched the Bhim Nation Performance.

“Yes Ghanaians deserve such an atmosphere, and to be part of the history,” said Mr. Samson Deen, a member of the LOC and chairman of the Transport Committee.

He is the President of the African and Ghana National Paralympic Committee (NPC).