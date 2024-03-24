ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Florian Wirtz sets Germany goal record in win over France

By BBC
Football News Wirtz's goal against France is the fastest ever scored by a Germany player
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Wirtz's goal against France is the fastest ever scored by a Germany player

Florian Wirtz scored after seven seconds as Germany ended a three-game winless run with a comfortable friendly victory over France in Lyon.

The 20-year-old collected Toni Kroos' pass from kick-off and found the top left corner with a deflected effort.

The Bayer Leverkusen midfielder's goal is the fastest ever scored by a Germany player.

Kai Havertz turned in Jamal Musiala's cutback to confirm victory for Julian Nagelsmann's side.

France's best opportunity came midway through the first half but Kylian Mbappe skewed his shot wide.

Didier Deschamps' side rarely looked capable of scoring in the second period until late on when Germany defender Antonio Rudiger turned the ball against his own crossbar as he tried to clear.

However, it was a good evening for the visitors, with Kroos, 34, making an immediate impact on his return - three years after announcing his international retirement - by supplying the pinpoint pass to Wirtz to set them on their way..

It was the youngster's first goal for his country and would have been the fastest international goal on record had Austria's Christoph Baumgartner not opened the scoring after six seconds in his country's friendly against Slovakia earlier on Saturday.

The previous quickest for an international side was Lukas Podolski's strike for Germany against Ecuador in 2013, which was just over the seven-second mark.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Final year student of Esiama SHTS dies after jumping over fence wall Final year student of Esiama SHTS dies after jumping over fence wall 

2 hours ago

2024 elections: Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people with integrity – Bawumia 2024 elections: Ghana needs problem solvers, generational thinkers and people wi...

2 hours ago

It took the ingenuity, leadership of ECG MD in the last hour of 2023 to save Ghana when Energy Ministry was missing — Apetorgbor It took the ingenuity, leadership of ECG MD in the last hour of 2023 to save Gha...

2 hours ago

13th African Games: Naysayers proven wrong – Akufo-Addo 13th African Games: Naysayers proven wrong – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Apologize for failing to seek justice for 30,000 SALL citizens – Franklin Cudjoe tells AG Apologize for failing to seek justice for 30,000 SALL citizens – Franklin Cudjoe...

3 hours ago

Farmer guns down brother and bystander in feud at AgbedorKofe Farmer guns down brother and bystander in feud at AgbedorKofe 

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and our stance on gay marriage undoubted— Attorney-General Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and our stance on gay marriage undoubted — Attorney-General

3 hours ago

I'll be more accountable to Ghanaians because I'll face them again after 2024, Mahama has nothing to lose — Bawumia I'll be more accountable to Ghanaians because I'll face them again after 2024, M...

3 hours ago

You have crucial role to play for victory 2024 — Bawumia to NPP diaspora branches You have crucial role to play for victory 2024 — Bawumia to NPP diaspora branche...

3 hours ago

Former Information Minister John Tia has died Former Information Minister John Tia has died

Just in....
body-container-line