Black Stars: Antoine Semenyo hopeful of scoring against Uganda after missed chances against Nigeria

1 HOUR AGO

Black Stars forward, Antoine Semenyo has reacted to his missed chances against Nigeria in Ghana's defeat on Friday.

In the first of the two friendly games, Ghana suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Super Eagles at the Stade de Marrakesh.

Semenyo had a couple of big chances to score and get Ghana back on level with Nigeria at the time Ghana trailed 1-0 to a Cyril Dessers goal off a penalty kick.

Speaking after the game, the AFC Bournemouth striker noted that missing chances are part of football, especially as a forward but hopes he can rectify it.

According to him, he hopes to find the back of the next against Uganda on Tuesday.

“It happens. As a striker, you miss chances, you score chances but today wasn’t my day so I’ll look back at the chances and hopefully in the next game, I can score them," he said.

Ademola Lookman increased the tally for the 2023 AFCON runners-up before Jordan Ayew converted a spot-kick for the Black Stars.

The Black Stars will hope to secure a win against the Cranes of Uganda in their last friendly on Tuesday at the Stade de Marrakesh.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

