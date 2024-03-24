ModernGhana logo
Ghana's Akwasi Frimpong makes history with top 30 finish in Skeleton World Cup Standings

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Ghana's first skeleton Olympian, Akwasi Frimpong, has concluded his 2023/2024 World Cup season on a high note, achieving a remarkable 30th place ranking in the IBSF BMW World Cup Standings.

This achievement stands as the highest ever by an African athlete in bobsleigh or skeleton on this prestigious stage.

Frimpong credits his success to the guidance of Coach Matschenz and Coach Patrick Shannon, as well as the support of the Chinese national skeleton team, who welcomed him this season.

He also expresses gratitude to his sponsors - On, Momentous, and Murdock Auto Team - for their unwavering support and motivation.

With his sights set on the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, Frimpong acknowledges the global support he has received and vows to continue pushing boundaries in his career.

Coach Dirk's reminder that he is just scratching the surface of his potential fuels his determination to achieve even greater success in the future.

To view the complete World Cup standings, visit: [IBSF World Cup Standings](https://www.ibsf.org/en/races-and-results/rankings/2023/men-s-skeleton/wc/#rankings)

