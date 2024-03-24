Fatma Samoura graces closing ceremony of 13th African Games

Madam Fatma Samoura, the former FIFA Secretary General from Senegal was one of the special dignitaries who graced the closing ceremony of the 13th African Games in Accra on Saturday 23rd March, 2024.

She thanked HE President Nana Akufo-Addo and his colleague African presidents for their unwavering support and commitment towards sports development, in particular.

“Football can indeed bring about positive societal changes’” she said.

Ghana won both men's and women’s football gold at the Games which involves 29 disciplines.

Over 5,000 athletes and officials from 53 countries participated in the exciting and memorable Games.

They were supported by 3,000 volunteers, with over 1,000 journalists covering the event.

Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura was appointed as the first female Secretary General of FIFA by President Gianni Infantino and assumed her post on 20 June 2016. Previously she worked in various positions at the United Nations, mostly of a humanitarian nature. In June 2023, she tendered her resignation as Secretary General, which took effect on 31 December 2023.

She was bestowed with a special distinction by African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki through Amb Samate for the services rendered to sports at the University of Ghana Stadium at Legon in Accra, Ghana.